BOISE — The Bureau of Reclamation is asking for public input on a new plan to raise Anderson Ranch Dam's water levels by six feet.
The federal water impoundment agency is considering three alternatives for Anderson Dam in a new environmental impact study released last week. Of the three actions, the Bureau is considering raising the dam's water levels by six feet, three feet or leaving it as is.
The Bureau prefers the six-foot addition to the Dam's water storage capacity to "help offset changes in precipitation patterns and enable storage of more runoff in high water years," an apparent nod to climate change's potential for harsher droughts and heavier rains.
The public is invited to make comments on these potential changes up through Sept. 14 online at www.usbr.gov/pn/studies/boisefeasibility/index.html.The Bureau of Reclamation will also host a teleconference 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26. Instructions for access can be found at the Bureau of Reclamation's website. Comments can also be made via email to BOR-SRA-BoiFeasibility@usbr.gov.