When the phones rang at St. Luke’s in mid-March, the slew of callers on the other end were on a mission. They told hospital employees they would be coming, that there would be hell to pay, and that they would be killed if an infant was not returned to his parents, according to a recent court filing in a lawsuit St. Luke’s filed against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez.
The case centers around Child Protective Services’ action to remove an infant from his parents’ care after officials deemed him malnourished, which elicited a strong response from Bundy, Rodriguez and their supporters. A few days after Bundy and some of his allies showed up at the Meridian hospital where the baby was first taken, a protest at St. Luke’s in Boise forced the hospital to go on lockdown for nearly two hours and divert incoming patients to other area hospitals.
Bundy is an anti-government activist who unsuccessfully ran for governor in the most recent election. He’s had multiple run-ins with law enforcement, including for trespassing at the Idaho Capitol.
Rodriguez is his political acolyte and the infant’s grandfather.
The lawsuit is moving forward, and both Bundy and Rodriguez have paid or been ordered to pay fees in recent weeks. On Dec. 20, there will be a hearing on a protective order against Bundy and Rodriguez, according to lawyer Erik Stidham. There are also new court filings to add punitive damages.
Neither Bundy nor Rodriguez returned requests for comment by press time.
“There is a motion that’s set to be heard on December 20. And that seeks just an order from the court instructing Mr. Rodriguez and Mr. Bundy and the others to the extent they appear that they can’t take harassing action against any witnesses or attorneys in the case … basically, that they need to abide by those types of rules,” Stidham said.
New court filings also reveal details about the March protests, Bundy’s and Rodriguez’s lack of cooperation with the court process, and concerns that Bundy is trying to sell his house and dissolve his corporate entities in the state to potentially circumvent the judicial process.
“This was not a trivial thing from St. Luke’s perspective, and St. Luke’s is pursuing this and attempts to pursue this because it feels strongly that it needs to protect its doctors and its patients in the hospital from this type of thing ever happening again,” Stidham said. “It totally shut down the hospital and targeted and harassed its staff members.”
Just two weeks earlier, that infant went to the hospital suffering from severe malnourishment. The child gained weight, was discharged, but had lost weight again by the time he returned for a follow-up. The parents canceled the next appointment and couldn’t be found. On March 12, Garden City Police conducted a traffic stop, the baby was brought to St. Luke’s Meridian and Bundy was arrested for trespassing at the hospital just before 2 a.m.
Rodriguez and Bundy had been spearheading protests against the decision.
“There was a real threat that the hospital was going to be overrun by about 500 people, many of whom were armed,” Stidham said.
St. Luke’s was afraid the locked doors would not be able to keep people out, the filing said. And the security team viewed live streams of people attempting to find information about alternative entrances, including looking for maps of tunnels which “serve utility purposes.” St. Luke’s Boise leaders were scared one or more of the protesters would “become an active shooter” as part of the attempt to “take the Infant by force,” according to the filings.
“The threat of violence was so great that the Boise Police Department and State Police provided security support for the hospital, and the FBI advised St. Luke’s of threats noted on social media,” court filings said.
People from 30 states called St. Luke’s, blocking calls from patients and visitors, the court filing said.
Impact to involved parties
Monstrous hands reaching toward St. Luke’s as the words “The St. Luke’s Horror Show” hang above the building — this is the planned front cover of a book Rodriguez is working on compiling.
St. Luke’s and the other plaintiffs filed a motion for protective order in May, to prohibit Bundy, Rodriguez and other entities from interfering with the judicial process. Earlier this month, Stidham filed a declaration in support of that motion.
In it, Stidham described a Nov. 16 email from Rodriguez describing St. Luke’s as an “abusive giant” and saying St. Luke’s murdered patients on ventilators and killed babies from incompetence, according to a screenshot attached to the filing.
“Have You Been Harmed by St. Luke’s?” the subject of the email asked.
Rodriguez went on to solicit stories from those “abused by St. Luke’s.”
In another screenshot of a website run by Rodriguez, a picture of St. Luke’s with “EXPOSED” next to it sits at the top of the page. Farther down, there’s a picture of two men that says, “Meet the wicked players behind the lawsuit.”
As a result of what happened, plaintiffs St. Luke’s President CEO Chris Roth, Dr. Natasha Erickson and Nurse Practitioner Tracy Jungman have all installed security systems around their homes, the punitive damages memo said. Erickson and Jungman suffered emotional distress, the memo said.
“Not satisfied with inciting violence against the hospital, the Default Defendants targeted individuals, falsely declaring to their followers that Dr. Erickson, NP Jungman, and Mr. Roth were participating in heinous acts, including sexual abuse and murder of children,” the filing said. “Dr. Erickson and NP Jungman are mothers with children at home who did nothing other than provide needed medical care to a severely (redacted) infant.”
In October, Bundy, Freedom Man Press LLC and People’s Rights Network were instructed by the court to remove statements from the People’s Rights website and the Freedom Man website that alleged Roth and Erickson were kidnappers or helped kidnap a child.
But the People’s Rights’ website does falsely claim that Roth makes $8.2 million annually. Roth made $1.1 million in Fiscal Year 2021, according to publicly available tax documents.
Erickson is still listed on Freedom Man’s website as one of the people “responsible for” the “kidnapping” of the child. Another page shows her photo and bio on the St. Luke’s website.
“Full exposé coming soon…,” read the page.
Non-cooperation
In a September video, Bundy sat outside, a tree in the background, cowboy hat on his head. Addressing his followers, Bundy said he wouldn’t be participating in the court process.
“I had to make a decision,” Bundy said to the camera. “Here I am, I just took three weeks off the campaign. … I’m already fighting my trespass case, right, because I have to. And I had to make a decision, after much prayer and contemplating, can I spend tens of thousands of more dollars trying to defend myself and hundreds of hours in the middle of this campaign?”
Bundy said it would distract him from the campaign, which he said was more important than being involved in the court process. In November, he lost his bid for governor, garnering 17% of the vote as an independent candidate.
“I began to basically weigh this and look at my options,” Bundy said. “I decided that the best way … is to just allow the court to go do their thing, allow these guys to do their thing, and ultimately the judge … will order a default judgment against me and then St. Luke’s will try to collect.”
Ultimately, he said it was his way of defending himself. Bundy added that St. Luke’s should get a default judgment against him.
“I refuse to go play in the sandbox with them,” Bundy said. “They want to force me to participate.”
Stidham confirmed Bundy has not appeared in the case and new court filings in the lawsuit allege that Rodriguez is only somewhat cooperating.
“Rodriguez made frivolous objections, provided only a handful of documents, and did not meaningfully respond to most interrogatories,” the filing said.
For example, the filings said Rodriguez did not respond to many questions on the grounds of “privacy.”
Bundy had not participated in the discovery process, according to the punitive damages court filing.
New filings said the plaintiffs will follow Bundy’s comments about getting a judgment.
“Punitive damages punish past bad acts and deter future bad acts. That is what is needed here,” the filing said.
There’s urgency to add punitive damages, the recent court filings said.
“St. Luke’s has learned that Bundy may be selling his major real estate holding in Idaho and is seeking to dissolve corporate entities,” the filing said. “These may be steps by Bundy to frustrate St. Luke’s collection of a judgment.”