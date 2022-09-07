Screenshot from court doc Bundy Rodriguez capsun

This screenshot from a court filing shows Ammon Bundy, left, and Diego Rodriguez, right.

 Screenshot/Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez seemed to be testing the limits of the judicial system Tuesday, as they continued to ignore a judge’s order and didn’t show up in court for the second time in a lawsuit brought by St. Luke’s Health System.

