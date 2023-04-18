Ammon Bundy Arrested

Far-right activist Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise in April 2021.

 AP photo

Judge Lynn Norton is going to issue a warrant of attachment against Ammon Bundy, which would involve law enforcement taking Bundy into custody, according to lawyer Erik Stidham, who's been retained by St. Luke's Health System. Norton found probable cause Bundy violated a court order, Stidham said.

Stidham said Bundy's bail will be set at $10,000. Bundy will be arraigned after he is taken into custody, Stidham said.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

