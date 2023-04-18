Judge Lynn Norton is going to issue a warrant of attachment against Ammon Bundy, which would involve law enforcement taking Bundy into custody, according to lawyer Erik Stidham, who's been retained by St. Luke's Health System. Norton found probable cause Bundy violated a court order, Stidham said.
Stidham said Bundy's bail will be set at $10,000. Bundy will be arraigned after he is taken into custody, Stidham said.
In a text to the Idaho Press, Bundy said a warrant was issued for his arrest. He also asked why St. Luke's and the judge don't just enter a default judgment against him and close the case.
"Why doesn't the judge just rule that St. Lukes win the case?" Bundy said. "They must want more from me than money."
In a separate issue, lawyers for St. Luke's filed documents with the Idaho Supreme Court related to the case.
The lawsuit, filed last summer, focuses on Bundy and his political acolyte Diego Rodriguez and their actions during a child protection case. Rodriguez’s grandson was determined to be malnourished and was taken by Child Protective Services.
Bundy and Rodriguez then led protests and raised tens of thousands of dollars in support of their efforts during a contentious week before the baby was returned to its family. St. Luke’s is suing for defamation, emotional distress, invasion of privacy, trespassing and unfair business practices, among other things.
Bundy so far has not participated in the pending lawsuit against him by St. Luke’s, which was filed in part because of Bundy's role in a protest last year that locked down the downtown Boise hospital. But if he had been participating, notices of judgments and orders from the court could be served to him electronically.
However, St. Luke’s has been using private servers to personally bring him the notices. And Bundy has been filing trespassing claims against them, according to Stidham and new Idaho Supreme Court filings.
The private servers no longer want to serve Bundy, Stidham said. And after serving Bundy, the Gem County Sheriff's Office told St. Luke’s it would no longer serve Bundy for fear of potential violence and the safety of its deputies. The new filings ask the court to compel the sheriff to serve the notices and not charge private servers.
“Mr. Bundy has avoided service and when he is contacted, he is becoming more and more aggressive with his behavior,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder wrote in an April 12 letter included in the filings. “I talked with Mr. Bundy via telephone…Mr. Bundy went on to also say that he is at his breaking point.”
Wunder declined to comment due to the pending Idaho Supreme Court litigation. But farther down in the letter he wrote that there is potential for someone to get hurt.
“I do not want to risk harm over a civil issue,” Wunder wrote.
The supreme court filings said Idaho Code requires sheriffs to “serve all process and notices in the manner prescribed by law.”
Stidham said he’d never encountered a sheriff who didn’t deliver such notices.
“We believe that the sheriff is right, that Bundy poses a risk for violence and he was confrontational with the sheriff's deputies,” Stidham said. “We're sympathetic to his concerns about the risk to his deputies. But if he's not able to or willing to serve Bundy then that limits our ability to move forward with our case.”
Both Bundy and Rodriguez have been paid or ordered to pay fees and have not been fully cooperative with the court process. Last fall, Bundy said he wouldn’t be participating in the court process.
“I had to make a decision,” Bundy said at the time. “Here I am, I just took three weeks off (my gubernatorial) campaign. … And I had to make a decision, after much prayer and contemplating, can I spend tens of thousands of more dollars trying to defend myself and hundreds of hours in the middle of this campaign?”
Court filings from last December showed Rodriguez had somewhat cooperated with the discovery process, including not responding to questions on the grounds of “privacy.” He was later ordered to respond to discovery.
In February, St. Luke’s was given the ability to add punitive damages claims in the lawsuit. Such claims are damages a jury could award if it decides “outrageous conduct occurred with the intent to cause harm,” Stidham previously told the Idaho Press.
“I've been doing this for 30 years. I've never had a case that came close to this,” Stidham said. “So it is highly unusual. A central tenet of Bundy and People's Rights Network and Rodriguez is that they don't need to comply with any system in the government that they determine is unjust.”
People's Rights Network is a group Bundy founded to organize against government coronavirus mandates.
On Tuesday, there was also a planned hearing on several topics in the case, including determining whether there’s sufficient evidence to justify a contempt hearing for Bundy.
The second is a protective order to prevent Rodriguez from sharing personal health information. There’s also a motion to compel Rodriguez to have entities related to the situation submit to a deposition. Finally, there’s a request to appoint a discovery referee to oversee discovery.
Also, the new filings disclose for the first time what the expert witness determined economic damages to be, Stidham said. Experts said St. Luke’s immediately lost $3 million that year, from things including disruption. For future years, it could get to the tens of millions, for ongoing issues like paying for security.
“St. Luke's has always said that if they recover money in this case, that's going to be donated to CARES, a program that helps take care of at-risk children,” Stidham said. “St. Luke's was truly harmed by this, not just had their feelings hurt.”
The Idaho Supreme Court could decide not to hear the case, hold a hearing or make a judgment on the filings without a hearing.