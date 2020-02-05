BOISE — First responders have evacuated a building on Boise State University’s campus after reports of smoke in the building.
The Boise Fire Department and Boise State University Department of Public Safety evacuated Riverfront Hall Wednesday morning, according to an alert sent out to students just after 11 a.m. Riverfront Hall consists primarily of classrooms and offices; it is not a residential building.
First responders shut down power to the building, according to the alert, and the fire department also shut down Cesar Chavez Lane. Because of the road closure, shuttle traffic will be delayed, according to the alert.
The alert directs those on campus to evacuate to any building south of the campus’s quad area, and asks recipients of the alert to stay inside. According to the alert, smoke has also been observed in tunnels.
Char Jackson, spokeswoman for the Boise Fire Department, said she would update the Idaho Press when she had more information.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.