Amid Boise’s affordable housing crisis, construction is underway in the backyard of Collister United Methodist Church in hopes of alleviating the issue.
LEAP Housing and the Methodist church have partnered up to build two homes on the church’s land, with construction to be completed by the end of the year.
On less than 0.3 acres of land, the two homes will have three bedrooms and two baths. These units are meant for households who meet or make less than 30% area median income, aiming to providing housing for those who are the most vulnerable.
“They had some extra space that they were looking into,” Zeb Moers, LEAP Operations and Outreach manager, said.
LEAP is a nonprofit that aims to create and preserve affordable housing, a mission made possible by partners like the church. By saving money from not having to purchase the land, LEAP is able to offer housing at a better price.
“So you can imagine, instead of us actually having to buy the land and use funds that we then ultimately have to pass on to the renters, with that low lease fee, we can really save tons of money,” Moers said.
LEAP’s ‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ campaign looks at the underutilized land faith-based groups often have as an opportunity to provide housing. This is where talks took off with the church’s pastor Joe Bankard.
The church had been contemplating what to do with the extra land for some time. When the idea of building affordable housing came up, Bankard questioned how realistic of a goal it would be.
“Well, we can’t really do housing, because we’re a small congregation, we don’t really have a lot of money or resources,” Bankard said he initially thought.
Once he was introduced to LEAP, the idea began to feel within reach. The church became the first to collaborate on the YIGBY campaign.
Why address housing? Bankard said it was a part of the teachings of his religion.
“The call of Jesus is to try to see the world, experience the world, from the point of view of people who suffer,” he said. “So whenever we want to do something with our resources, we ask, what’s the greatest need?”
Bankard hopes the houses can be temporary refuges for families to gain stability. He also hopes that other groups could consider taking on their own projects with the YIGBY campaign.
“I want other faith communities to strongly consider using their excess land for affordable housing. We can make a huge dent in this crisis if we’re willing to use our land to help other people,” Bankard said. “I’d love to have more faith in our state Legislature, that they are going to provide affordable housing or even the city of Boise, but I just don’t.”
Boise was recently named the nation’s least-affordable housing market in an Oxford Economics survey. Last summer, the city of Boise said it needed more than 27,000 new units over the next 10 years to manage the housing crisis, KTVB reported at the time.
Once construction is complete CATCH, a local organization that connects families to housing, will refer eligible residents to live in the homes.
“Only like 1% of us will ever experience homelessness in Ada County. And when we don’t have a shared experience, when we don’t know something first hand, it can be really easy to misunderstand it or even fear it,” Executive Director Stephanie Day said. “So we try to create a bridge of education.”
CATCH identifies families that need help applying for housing and directs them to the right programs depending on their situation. Working with LEAP, as well as other housing organizations, has allowed the group to better connect people to resources.
Describing it as “pulling teeth,” Day said, the area’s housing programs in the past were largely disconnected from each other.
“People were plugged into a lot of different resources. So they’re working with three or four or five different programs at the same time,” Day described. “We’re all asking them to jump through different hoops.”
Over time, the organizations have become better linked.
“They can kind of create a plan that is more streamlined and easier for a family to be able to actually succeed when we’re collaborating together and not asking them to do so many different things,” Day said.
Since 2019 and the rise of the pandemic, CATCH’s staff has more than doubled to address a rising need in the community. COVID-19 has exasperated an already existing issue, according to Day.
While wages have increased in the past five years, so has rent, Day said.
“It’s just kind of like this Bermuda Triangle of difficult financial obstacles as far as being able to afford housing,” she said.
As for what community members can do to help, Day calls on neighbors to show up.
“One of the most impactful things that someone can do is, if there’s affordable housing being built in your neighborhood, show up in support of it to the city council meetings,” Day said.
While this may seem like a small thing, Day emphasized how important it is to garner support.
“These affordable housing projects,” Day said, “when a ton of neighbors show up in opposition to them, they can really shut down any progress that we’re making as a community.”