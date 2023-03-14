JFAC Meeting

Members gather during a meeting of the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The state budget-writing committee on Tuesday approved teacher and classified staff pay raises, which the governor underlined as his top priorities of the session.

An effort to significantly cut the governor’s recommendation for school discretionary funding failed during budget-setting in the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee meeting.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments