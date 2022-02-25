BOISE — Two new state liquor stores in the fast-growing Treasure Valley were among budget proposals that won approval from the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Friday.
The joint committee set budgets for the state Liquor Division, Idaho Lottery, Idaho Office of Drug Policy, and several divisions of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. All were approved with the support of at least three-quarters of the 20-member committee.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, spoke out against the state Liquor Division budget, reading from the Idaho Constitution, which says the Legislature should “further all wise and well directed efforts for the promotion of temperance and morality.”
“And while the Constitution says we should be promoting temperance and morality, it doesn’t prohibit the sale of liquor and alcohol,” Nate said. “But I don’t think we can achieve the constitutional directive if the state itself is being the provider of the liquor and the liquor stores, especially when we’re expanding it by 15% in this case and adding two new stores. So I’m a ‘no’ on this.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, JFAC co-chair, said, “Rep. Nate, thank you for those comments. I appreciate you reading the Constitution. This is the appropriations committee. If you have a concern, there is a policy committee that you may take those to.”
The budget then passed on a 15-3 vote, with just Nate, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, dissenting. Budget bills need approval from the House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but they rarely change once they’re set by the joint committee.
Seventeen states including Idaho have state control of liquor sales; Idaho’s neighbors Oregon, Utah, Montana and Wyoming are among them. Washington also was a control state until a voter initiative in 2011 privatized sales there, allowing hard liquor to be sold in grocery stores and elsewhere.
Idaho’s state control system was established in 1935, following the repeal of Prohibition.
As the state’s population swells, Idaho state liquor sales have been booming, even with per-capita consumption rates well below the national average.
Currently, Idaho has 67 state-operated liquor stores and manages 103 stores operated by private contractors in locations where a state store isn’t feasible. The proposal would bring the state up to 69 state stores next year. Two new state liquor stores were added in 2019-20; prior to that, no additional stores had been added for a decade.
Overall, the budget that JFAC set for the Liquor Division for next year shows a 15% increase; it doesn’t include any state general funds. The division covers its costs through sales and turns over its proceeds to the state general fund, schools, courts, substance abuse services, local governments and more.
The budget approved by the joint committee matches the recommendation from Gov. Brad Little; the only difference is from statewide budgeting decisions JFAC made a week earlier that are reflected in every state agency budget, including funding for raises and statewide cost allocation calculations.
Here are some of the other budgets set by JFAC on Friday:
• The Division of Welfare budget, within the state Department of Health and Welfare, was set with just a 2.9% increase in state general funds and a 0.3% increase in total funds. JFAC opted to budget for $100,503,000 in federal child care assistance next year, rather than the $135.5 million the governor recommended; that’s because the total would be spent over an 18-month period, so the last portion would fall into the next fiscal year. Also included in the budget are federal funds for assistance to low-income households with energy costs, water, and weatherization. That passed, 17-2, with just Nate and Giddings dissenting.
An identical vote approved the budget for the division of Public Health Services, which reflects a 3.5% increase in state general funds and a 5.4% rise in total funding. That includes anti-smoking programs that previously fell under the Public Health Districts budget.
• Funding for the Mental Health Services division reflected a 3.5% increase in state general funds and 9.3% in overall funding; that includes $4.4 million in federal funding for linking Idaho’s suicide prevention hotline to the new national 988 number when it goes live next summer; a boost of $3 million in federal funding for community mental health; and $6 million in federal funds for community behavioral health clinics. It passed on an identical 17-2 vote.
• A supplemental appropriation, which is for spending within the current budget year, was approved for $15 million from the state general fund to expand children’s mental health residential care facilities in Idaho, to provide intensive treatment with the child and family instead of sending children out of state. The money would go out through grants to help facilities with needed upgrades to meet licensing requirements. That also passed 17-2.
• The state lottery budget for next year includes no state general funds and reflects a 10.2% increase, all from dedicate funds generated by the lottery. It passed 15-3, with Grow, Nate and Giddings dissenting.
• The budget for the Office of Drug Policy, proposed by Grow and seconded by Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, passed unanimously. It includes $1.4 million in substance abuse prevention funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and a 4.8% increase in state general funds.