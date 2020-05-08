BOISE — Although the pandemic has put a halt to any traditional commencements, Boise Sate University still wants to send its graduates off with some showmanship.
According to Greg Hahn, Associate Vice President for Communications and Marketing for BSU, the school will hold an online commencement celebration via the school's YouTube and Facebook accounts on Saturday, May 9.
Starting at 10 a.m. Mountain Time, videos, music, photos and messages will be shared commemorating the graduates. BSU President Marlene Tromp has recorded her speech to be played, along with dozens of videos recorded by faculty and staff for the students. Music will be played by BSU student musicians and students have submitted short videos thanking friends and family.
To watch, visit facebook.com/BoiseStateUniversity or watch on Youtube at youtube.com/BoiseStateUniversity.