BOISE — Following repeated violations over more than two years, Boise State University’s leadership decided to suspend official recognition of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity for five years.
The university's Office of the Dean of Students made the decision Monday, according to a news release from the university. The decision came at the recommendation of the university’s Conduct Hearing Board, but the release notes the details of student conduct hearings are exempt from release under federal law. The fraternity had chartered with Boise State University in 2014, the release said.
Officially recognized student groups — as well as individual students — are required to follow the university’s code of conduct. While the school no longer recognizes the fraternity, students in the organization remain students at the school, the release said.
According to a section of the code quoted in the release, the code “imposes sanctions when student conduct puts the members of the community in jeopardy or when the University has a clear and distinct interest in addressing the student behavior.”
“Consequences this severe do not come lightly or easily, but all members of our university community have a responsibility to each other to be respectful and safe,” Boise State Dean of Students Christian Wuthrich is quoted as saying in the release.