BOISE — Boise State University has suspended three fraternities — and several students — after large gatherings in violations of school policy meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Pi Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Phi, and Kappa Sigma, along with 18 individual students, were notified of the suspension on Friday, according to a news release from the university. The Dean of Students office will conduct investigations into the matter in the coming weeks, the release states.
“Keeping campus open, safe and healthy has been our top concern, and we have educated our students about the risks associated with large gatherings. This included specific communication with students in our fraternities and sororities,” Chris Wuthrich, dean of students, is quoted as saying in the release. “The majority of our students are doing what is required of all of us — wearing facial coverings, practicing physical distancing and not planning or participating in large gatherings. But, in order to remain open, we must have the cooperation of all of our students. Students who do not comply with university policies and orders will face sanctions, including removal from campus.”