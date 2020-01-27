BOISE — Idahoans are concerned about the state’s growth but think Idaho is heading in the right direction, according to a newly released Boise State University survey.
The 2020 Idaho Public Policy Survey, BSU’s fifth annual, interviewed 1,000 Idahoans in December about how they felt about a plethora of issues facing Idaho.
The survey aimed to take a comprehensive look at issues the state is grappling with, including legislative growth, education, taxes, Snake River dams and their impact on salmon runs, and whether Idaho cities should be allowed to vote on their own sales tax rates.
Questions about growth were a new and major piece of the survey, which was released Monday.
A majority of respondents believe the state is trending in the right direction — 55.6% said it was, 30.2% said it was not — but a majority said the state is growing “too fast.”
“We haven’t asked the growth questions on the statewide survey until this year,” said Jeff Lyons, a professor at BSU’s School of Public Service. But as people continue pouring into Idaho, BSU surveyors thought it made sense to begin gathering a baseline on the topic.
Idaho’s population grew 14% from 2010 to 2019 and now sits at an estimated 1.79 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
A separate survey conducted by BSU in the Treasure Valley in September found residents had drastically changed their opinions on the speed of growth in the valley, going from 50% believing growth was going too fast in 2015 to 75% last year.
Treasure Valley cities have been among the fastest-growing in the country in recent years. From 2010 to 2018, Ada County’s population grew at a rate of nearly 20%, and Canyon County’s grew at a rate of 18.3%, according to the Census Bureau. The counties’ combined population as of 2018 is almost 700,000.
Growth is an issue across the state, Lyons said, but in eastern and northern Idaho, residents are less likely to be as concerned as Treasure Valley residents about the speed of growth and its impacts.
Some of the concern about growth might have to do with what states people are coming from, Lyons said. Of the respondents who had not lived in Idaho their entire life, 26.8% were from California, with Washington (14.3%), Utah (10%), Oregon (7.8%) and Nevada (5.3%) rounding out the top five states from which people had moved to Idaho. While that might confirm some people’s fears about Californians coming to Idaho and radically remaking the state in their previous state’s image, Lyons said people who are concerned about Californians coming to Idaho have a tendency to overlook which ones might be attracted to the Gem State.
“There is no doubt there is this general sense of concern about this notion Idaho is changing, is becoming more like California, and we’re trying to get at that in some of these survey questions,” Lyons said, but he also noted the people coming from California might not be the Democrats conservatives in Idaho might be worried about.
According to the survey, new arrivals to Idaho — those who moved to the state less than 10 years ago — have the same political leanings as those who have been in Idaho for more than 10 years.
“Turning first to the people who have moved to Idaho from California at any point in time, they are a decidedly Republican group. Only 22% of the Californians who have moved to Idaho identify as Democrats, 13% as Independents, and 65% as Republicans,” the survey summary said.
While the survey cautioned taking its numbers as gospel due to small sample size, Lyons said people’s biases about California might be stopping them from noticing who is moving in from the Golden State.
“People make assumptions that Californians moving to Idaho means Democrats,” Lyons said. “There are a heck of a lot of Republicans in California.”
Paying for all the costs associated with growth is another question vexing legislators and local governments, and one proposed solution is giving local governments the authority to put a local option sales tax before voters. The local option is essentially an opportunity for a city or local jurisdiction to charge more sales tax that would go to specific projects or costs in their jurisdiction.
Over 60% of surveyed Idahoans said they would favor giving every city in Idaho the ability to vote on a local option tax, while just over 31% oppose the idea.
“While a majority are in favor of cities and local jurisdictions being able to vote on these taxes, that does not mean that people would necessarily vote in favor of a local option sales tax increase in their town or city,” the survey’s summary said.