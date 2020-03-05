BOISE — Four international students at Boise State University are self-isolating due to concern about the coronavirus.
All four students cleared a health screening upon their recent arrival in Seattle, according to a Thursday news release from the university. None are showing signs of illness, but they chose to isolate themselves based on guidance from federal and state public health officials.
As of Thursday, there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Idaho, according to a special state website set up to provide information about the possible threat. Fifteen people have been tested for the virus, according to the site, including one Oregon resident tested in Idaho, and nine people are being monitored for the virus in Idaho.
BSU has instituted a procedures for self-isolating students visiting or returning from countries with level three travel warnings, according to the release. The university’s emergency management team is also “implementing plans to keep the campus safe and healthy, including travel restrictions, enhanced cleaning protocols and sanitation efforts — as well as procedures to minimize disruptions of university operations should circumstances change in Idaho.”
“Public health experts have assured us that the chances of any instance or spread of the illness are very low,” Boise State spokesman Greg Hahn said in the release. “Out of an abundance of caution we want to do all we can to support and ensure the health and safety of everyone in our campus community.”
State and local agencies this week have been announcing preparations for a possible outbreak in Idaho.
The city of Boise announced Thursday a new task force to address virus-related concerns. The task force, chaired by the city's emergency manager, Mallory Wilson, includes police and fire representatives and City Council Pro Tem Holli Woodings.
“This task force will focus on coordinating and planning for an outbreak with other state and local entities and will report to the Mayor on efforts and coordination with local, regional and state agencies,” according to the city's announcement.
Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday his creation of a statewide task force to address a possible coronavirus threat, which includes representation from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and the Idaho Association of Hospitals, among others.
Central District Health and Southwest District Health have both set up hotlines to answer questions and provide people with accurate information about the virus.