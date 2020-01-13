BOISE — Boise State University students have developed a new app to ensure extra food from events goes into the stomachs of hungry students instead of the trash.
The app, called Bronco BEAM, alerts students on campus when there is leftover food from a university dining services event so those looking for a meal can go eat for free. The app will show students and university employees within a 15- or 20-minute walk where the food is and what specifically is available. The app had a soft launch at the end of 2018, when it boasted over 900 users getting the alerts for free meals.
After the app's soft launch late last year, the students have started talks with a nonprofit that does similar work connecting excess food with those in need in order to expand this technology, potentially nationwide. The name of the nonprofit is not currently available because the agreement is not finalized.
Bronco BEAM, which stands for Beacon Environment Approximation Mapping, was developed by a group of students in the school’s Games, Interactive Media, and Mobile technology program, which has a team of paid developers called GIMM WORKS who complete programming projects for a variety of clients.
For BSU, this project is not just a novelty — it's meeting a real need. A survey conducted on campus in fall 2018 showed roughly 35% of students were food insecure, which is higher than the national and statewide rate of food insecurity of roughly 12%. Lauren Oe, the school’s associate dean of students, said programs like Bronco BEAM help students find food and normalize asking for assistance instead of going without.
“A lot of (food insecurity) is trying to balance going to school and working, and those things can be at conflict sometimes,” she said. “For students, sometimes there is the mantra that the starving college student is what you’re supposed to do, so how do we reduce that narrative and reduce the narrative of stigma around looking for support?”
In early 2018, a group of 10 students were given the open-ended task by then-BSU President Bob Kustra to use the technology at their disposal to help with campuswide recruitment and retention. Originally the team worked to create a tutoring app, but team member Tyler Chapman said they decided to focus on building a service to help students with something more universal, like food.
"We thought about it and thought all college students like food, and that's about the same time the study came out saying one in three (BSU) students has been food insecure at one point in time, and that's when all of the dominoes fell into place," Chapman said.
After a period of research and development, the team settled on creating an app that uses Bluetooth locator beacons to track students' locations on campus and connect them with free food to power them through their studies. Senior Olivia Thomas, one of the students who worked on the app, said multiple people have told her it is “a lifesaver.”
“We realized we could use this technology to help with both (recruitment and retention)," Thomas said. "The app as it stands currently allows coordinators of events to send out a notification to people who are nearby so they can come and get the food. It helps feed people and gets rid of food that would be thrown away otherwise.”
Other university programs that address food insecurity include an on-campus food pantry and a food assistance program that gives students in need 10 additional meals per semester on their cards to use at university cafeterias. The food pantry is unique, Oe said, because it allows unlimited visits for students and there are no caps on how much food they can take home.
Bronco BEAM was finished by Thomas and two other senior-level BSU students, Chapman and Issiac Torrero. Together they developed the app from the ground up, which included coordinating with dining services, the president’s office and other departments to make the app a reality.
“Most assignments are just theoretical things or just practice, but this app has the potential to be implemented campuswide or maybe even further than that, so it’s cool to watch people use the thing you made,” Torrero said.
The project wasn’t always smooth sailing, either. With any project, there were ups and downs as the team tried to find ways to solve issues that came up, like a three-week period where the location-based services would no longer work, or learning how to create a server in class and a few hours later using that skill to jump-start the development of the app.
The Games, Interactive Media, and Mobile technology program prepares students to develop video games and mobile apps, but the program is not all fun and games. Chapman said the program allows them to learn skills to solve a variety of problems, even if the tools they use are originally meant to build games with.
“Most of the time people see GIMM and they assume we make video games,” he said. “In reality that is a very small portion of what we do. Sometimes we’ll make video games, but most of the time we’ll learn how to code and develop all of this stuff by making video games so we can use it in other things.”