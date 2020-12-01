BOISE — The Sawtooths are deserving of many descriptive names: majestic, inspiring, beautiful and — double-checks notes — a speaker system?
How exactly an enormous mountain range becomes an extremely large subwoofer is what several Boise State researchers have been working to decipher since the 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook most of Idaho on March 31. In a new paper that will be published in the high-profile geophysical journal Geophysical Research Letters later this month, the physics behind earthquakes' noise-making ability and how those sounds can be mapped and traced are explained.
"The whole point of this is, the practical implication of this is, we can determine what parts of the Earth are more liable to shake violently," said researcher Jeff Johnson, associate professor in Boise State's Department of Geosciences.
Scientists at Boise State are continuing to sift through data they gathered from the thousands of aftershocks that rumbled in and around Stanley after the March 31 quake. They're working with state-of-the-art equipment, including microphones that listen to the Earth.
"The reason we could do this so easily is that the earthquakes were in our backyard, so despite COVID, we could safely deploy these things in the late spring," Johnson said.
After March's quake, BSU geophysicists began deploying their earthquake monitoring equipment around Boise, followed by a deployment of broadband seismometers in the mountains near Stanley, just miles away from the quake’s epicenter. Seismometers are a geophysics monitoring tool that determine how much the ground is moving, and in this case they have been paired with geophones — which measure how fast the ground is shaking — and infrasound microphones, which measure the sound aftershocks send into the atmosphere.
Those infrasound microphones, which are manufactured at Boise State, were key in gathering the data that became the foundation of the paper. Infrasound has been used for decades to study volcanoes, and was detected after the eruption of Krakatoa in 1883. After that eruption, which allegedly caused the loudest sound ever heard on Earth, weather-detecting instruments called microbarometers detected infrasound moving around the Earth at least seven times.
"It was many days before that sound dissipated, and there is this world of low frequency infrasound produced by this eruption," Johnson said.
Earthquakes do something similar, although not nearly with the same amount of fireworks. When an earthquake happens, it causes energy to be released in large quantities. And even small earthquakes create these long-lasting infrasounds.
What Johnson and other Boise State researchers are learning about is how earthquakes can release that energy in the form of infrasound that goes out of the Earth and into the atmosphere, and mapping how those waves move through both the Earth and the air.
Those infrasound waves are below the human hearing threshold, but they have an incredible amount of energy stored in their low wavelengths and can go a very long ways. Johnson said the infrasound microphones listening to the Stanley area actually picked up the sound of an earthquake that happened in Nevada, some 400 miles away.
While Johnson isn't sure yet if infrasound detection will have an application in hazard reduction in the future, this paper and the data collected by the infrasound microphones are a step in understanding the powerful phenomenon of earthquakes and their sounds undetectable to the human ear.
"It's interesting for science's sake," Johnson said.