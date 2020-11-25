The Ada County Board of Commissioners last week renewed an agreement with Boise State University to offer graduate and undergraduate students internships in the county’s juvenile court services.
The contract has been ongoing for over a decade and has helped more than two dozen students land jobs in the court system.
That includes Victoria Peterson, who interned through the program in 2018 and is now a juvenile probation officer with the county. As an intern, she assisted a probation officer and got to work with youths in a variety of settings, from school to court to their own homes.
Because the juvenile justice process is so cloistered from public view, Peterson said she knew almost nothing about what she’d experience going into it.
“I guess it was more mind-blowing … to see what was happening in our community,” she said.
Jeff Schatz, the programs division manager for Ada County Juvenile Court Services, said one of the biggest impacts of the internship is giving potential social workers an idea of what the day-to-day life is like. In this case, it’s pushing a lot of paper and understanding that not all cases can be miracles.
“Some of our interns have come to us and said, ‘This isn’t what I thought,’” Schatz said, noting that interns had to understand what comes along when you transform yourself into a “human tool.”
Typically 40 students will complete the internship on a given year, though the pandemic has postponed the program likely until next summer.
Former intern Katie Rink is now a juvenile probation officer’s assistant in Ada County, a job she started this fall. She studied social work at Boise State, and during her internship she worked with youths placed on diversion — a voluntary program that's similar to probation in that a teen must complete certain directives, such as taking classes or writing apology letters. Rink met with teens and their families to make sure they were complying with the terms of their diversion.
Courts in Idaho oversee juvenile detention but can delegate management to counties, said Dawn Burns, director of Ada County Juvenile Court Services. She said the county is also in charge of juvenile probation, treatment, continuing education and community service.
While both Peterson and Rank completed the internship program and now work for the county, not every intern cultivates a career working in juvenile court services.
Both Peterson and Rank acknowledged their jobs can be difficult, as their internships were at times. They don’t just work with the juveniles — they also manage a relationship with the youths’ families.
“It’s about learning to create appropriate boundaries, because when you use yourself to do human work, there’s an emotional and mental toll,” Schatz said.
The renewal of the internship agreement continues a yearslong tradition, Schatz said.
“That investment in our college students, our master's level students, helps to improve the profession,” he said. “It’s a benefit to us and our community to provide them the training.”