The College of Western Idaho named Gordon Jones, the founding dean of the College of Innovation + Design at Boise State University, as its next president on Thursday, just the third president in the community college’s history.
Molly Lenty, CWI board chair, expressed “immense appreciation for the work of the search committee as well as for each of the applicants,” and said, “We had a really impressive pool,” including “four really great choices” in the finalists.
The finalists were selected after a nationwide search that drew more than 70 applicants.
Jones has held his position at BSU’s College of Innovation + Design since 2015. He previously served as Evans Family Foundation Managing Director for the Harvard Innovation Lab, also called the i-lab, which connects Harvard students to the business community in team-based, entrepreneurial startups.
Jones also previously held executive positions with a series of large U.S. and international companies; and early in his career worked as a math teacher and coach in Arizona. He holds an MBA from the Stanford University School of Business.
Lenty said the board considered “a lot of where we are at today, but even more so where we need to take the college in the future,” as it made what she called “such a difficult decision.”
The CWI board voted unanimously in favor of the selection late Thursday afternoon, while praising all four finalists. They also included Denise Aberle-Cannata, the current CWI interim president; Abby Lee, the current assistant majority leader of the Idaho Senate and also the current associate vice president of college and public relations for Treasure Valley Community College; and Todd Schwarz, the current provost, executive vice president and chief academic officer for the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
In a news release sent out by the college shortly after the vote, Lenty said the selection came “following an extensive and comprehensive process to find a new president who will lead CWI boldly into the future, ensuring the college continues to empower students and the community.”
Ada and Canyon county voters approved the establishment of CWI in 2007; it was Idaho’s first new community college district formed since the 1960s. At that point, Idaho had just two community colleges, CSI and North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene. Since then, it’s added the College of Eastern Idaho with approval of voters there.
Community colleges are two-year public colleges that provide affordable post-secondary education. They offer two-year associate degrees; transfer programs to universities and other higher education; along with workforce training and continuing education; Idaho community colleges are governed by locally elected boards.
Current programs and classes at CWI range from nursing to engineering and computer science to diesel technology and truck driving. There are courses in Spanish, surgical technology, welding and GED preparation. There’s also chemistry, biology, bookkeeping and art.
CWI quickly became one of the fastest-growing community colleges in the nation, jumping to 3,600 students in its first six months. By 2010, it had 6,000.
Today, CWI serves nearly 30,000 students annually, including, according to 2020 enrollment figures, 21,539 credit students and 8,134 non-credit students. The figures include part-time, online and dual-enrollment students earning simultaneous high school credit. The “full-time equivalent” student tally in 2020 was 7,064.