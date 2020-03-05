ADA COUNTY — Public agencies in Ada County on Thursday announced their preparations to address the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak in the area, while four international students at Boise State University are self-isolating due to concern about the virus.
The city of Boise has established a task force to address virus-related concerns, according to a news release from the city. Mayor Lauren McLean and acting Boise Fire Chief Romeo Gervais announced the task force jointly. The task force is chaired by Mallory Wilson, the city’s emergency manager, and includes representatives from the police and fire departments, as well as City Council Pro Tem Holli Woodings.
All four students cleared a health screening upon their recent arrival in Seattle, according to a Thursday news release from the university. None of the students are showing signs and symptoms of illness, according to the release, but the students chose to isolate themselves based on guidance from federal and state public health officials.
As of Thursday, there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Idaho, according to a special state website set up to provide information about the possible threat. Fifteen people have been tested for the virus as of Thursday, according to the site, including one Oregon resident tested in Idaho. Nine people are being monitored for the virus in Idaho, according to the site.
“This task force will focus on coordinating and planning for an outbreak with other state and local entities and will report to the Mayor on efforts and coordination with local, regional and state agencies,” according to the release.
BSU has instituted a procedures for self-isolating students visiting or returning from countries with level three travel warnings, according to the release. The university’s emergency management team is also “implementing plans to keep the campus safe and healthy, including travel restrictions, enhanced cleaning protocols and sanitation efforts — as well as procedures to minimize disruptions of university operations should circumstances change in Idaho.”
“Public health experts have assured us that the chances of any instance or spread of the illness are very low,” Boise State spokesman Greg Hahn said in the release. “Out of an abundance of caution we want to do all we can to support and ensure the health and safety of everyone in our campus community.”
Additionally, Idaho’s Central District Health — which serves Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties — announced Thursday it has set up a call center and a hotline to help provide people with accurate information about the virus. Active as of Thursday, the call center will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., according to the release. Residents can call the hotline at 208-321-2222. The announcement follows a move by Southwest District Health, which serves Canyon, Gem, Washington, Payette, Owyhee and Adams counties, to set up a call center and hotline earlier in the week. That call center can be reached at 208-455-5411.
Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday his creation of a statewide task force to address a possible coronavirus threat, which includes representation from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and the Idaho Association of Hospitals, among others.