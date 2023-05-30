Bruneau Dunes State Park telescope

A new CDK700 telescope featuring a 700-millimeter aperture will highlight a new observatory at Bruneau Dunes State Park.

 Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation

A new observatory in Bruneau Dunes State Park, featuring Idaho’s “largest, most-powerful telescope,” will be dedicated on June 1.

The observatory will feature a rotating dome that will protect the telescope and provide an unobstructed view of the sky at night.

