A new observatory in Bruneau Dunes State Park, featuring Idaho’s “largest, most-powerful telescope,” will be dedicated on June 1.
The observatory will feature a rotating dome that will protect the telescope and provide an unobstructed view of the sky at night.
A dedication will begin at 11 a.m., officially adding the new facility to the state park.
“We can now see farther and with more clarity than ever before,” Bryce Bealba, park manager, said in a release. “This gives us a more powerful tool for our visitors to explore the universe.”
The observatory cost $2.7 million, including the expenses for the new building, parking lot, telescope, landscaping and planetarium equipment. The project was funded by the Leading Idaho/American Rescue Plan Act, which was recommended by Gov. Brad Little and appropriated by Idaho Legislature in 2022.
The telescope, a CDK700 made by PlaneWave Instruments, was made by PlaneWave Instruments, featuring a 700 millimeter aperture that is expected to be an improvement from the trusty scope that has been used over the last 25 years. The scope also has capabilities for video astronomy, revealing composite images using several exposures to show previously hidden astronomical features.
The telescope also has off-site image projection, remote access and potential planetarium shows. Recorded images and animations can be projected onto the inside of the dome when clouds inhibit regular viewing. The first public show using the new scope will be on June 16.
The observatory is also air conditioned and fully accessible for those with disabilities via the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The observatory is located at 27608 Sand Dunes Road in Mountain Home.