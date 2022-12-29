Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After reports to KTVB from family members of inmates about a lack of hot water at the Idaho State Correctional Center, a spokesperson for the Department of Correction verified that there have been several maintenance issues at the facility.  

"One of the three boilers that provides hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents at Idaho State Correctional Center went down Dec. 17," Jeff Ray, Department of Correction public information officer, said in an email. "The other two boilers went down Dec. 24."

Recommended for you

Load comments