BOISE — The prosecution said she was a woman searching for money, power and sex. Her attorneys said she was a mother caught in the clutches of a cult-like leader. On Friday afternoon, the jury decided who it believed when a verdict was reached after nearly seven hours of deliberation.
The jury found Lori Vallow guilty on all six charges she faced, including the murder of her two children and the conspiracy to murder her husband's ex-wife.
Vallow remained deadfaced, with no noticeable reaction as the verdict was read at the Ada County Courthouse. Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of Vallow's late son, J.J., broke down in tears as the guilty verdicts were read for the charges concerning the death of the boy.
Vallow was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.
The jury found Lori Vallow guilty on six counts:
GUILTY: Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception (Tylee Ryan)
GUILTY: First-degree murder (Tylee Ryan)
GUILTY: Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception (J.J. Vallow)
GUILTY: First-degree murder (J.J. Vallow)
GUILTY: Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder (Tammy Daybell)
GUILTY: Grand theft
The trial lasted six weeks. Jurors and courthouse attendees heard from dozens of witnesses prior to the defense and prosecution resting on Tuesday. Law enforcement officers, FBI agents, forensics experts, family, friends and neighbors all took the stand in the case, as previously reported.
