Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Visionary of the Year Awards

Formerly known as the Man and Woman of the Year Awards, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Visionary of the Year Awards celebrate an individual who has raised the most funds during a 10-week campaign. This photo is from Idaho’s 2019 Grand Finale celebration of the awards.

 Courtesy of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published May 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Since 1949, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has raised more than $1.5 billion to establish effective treatments and find a cure for blood cancers through research.

Recommended for you

Load comments