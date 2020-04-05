Breaking Chains Academy aims to end the cycle of gang violence

NAMPA — Luis Granados’ earliest memory after moving to Nampa with his family in the mid-1990s was seeing his brother’s induction into a gang. Granados was 7 years old at the time. His brother was 10.
“We had a family function, and I was just coming around a corner and saw a bunch of people beating up on my brother,” Granados recalled. “I remember just sitting there in shock. And then a minute later, they’re picking him up and congratulating him. He was a part of the gang now.”
A few weeks later, Granados said the same thing happened to him. He was “kicked around like a soccer ball,” before being welcomed with open arms.
The Idaho native said the other gang members were similar in age to the pair, and the group’s actions were relatively harmless. This changed as they got older.
“We were little kids back then, and we called ourselves a gang. But we really didn’t do much — just a bunch of knuckleheads up to no good,” Granados said. “Within a few years, though, that’s when kind of the true violence and those criminal activities really started.”
Granados said his older brother decided to intervene. Although, the brother was still an affiliated gang member, he didn't want Granados to keep going down that same path.
In 2005, when Granados was 15, his brother introduced him to a Nampa-based organization called the Original Gangster’s Basic Academy of Delinquency, or OG’s BAD, an alternative school for at-risk youth founded a year earlier by Steve Torrano. It was a place where even rival gang members could come together without fear of fighting or retaliation; it was neutral ground.
Granados joined its after-school job program, which allowed him to gain work experience and get paid. He later enrolled in GED classes there after dropping out of high school at 17. Eventually, Granados also became a tutor and mentor with the organization, which currently is located at 1703 3rd St. N. in Nampa.
But his greatest achievement within the nonprofit, which changed its name to the Breaking Chains Academy of Development, came in 2018 when he became its executive director. A position that further enables him help others choose a better way of life.
“If it wasn’t for this program — and I know this sounds cliche — I really do believe that I would be in prison at the moment, or if it wasn’t prison, I’d be dead,” he said. “That was the route I was going, and that’s why my passion runs so deep.”
REDEMPTION
Granados said his family lived in White Bird until he was 7. At the time, they were the one of the few Hispanic families, possibly the only, to live in the less than 100-resident town, which is predominantly white and located almost 200 miles north of Nampa.
“The reason we actually moved is that we were experiencing some racism up there,” he said.
Granados said he and his brother always found themselves in trouble at school despite doing nothing wrong. Other children frequently hurled racial epithets at them.
“It wasn’t the kids’ fault, though," Granados said. “I’m sure they were just repeating what their parents were saying. They were still our friends. … But just after enduring things like that, we decided to move.”
Granados said his parents were warned about gang activity in the Treasure Valley before moving. However, they decided the benefits of moving outweighed that potential risk; at least in Nampa they would be around other Hispanic families, some of whom were related to them.
Granados said it didn’t take long for him and his brother to be totally immersed in that lifestyle. And it would take Granados several years before he found his way out; OG’s BAD was a start.
Granados said the job program enabled him to gain real life skills, while also getting paid. It kept him busy, productive and out of trouble, as did the various recreational activities there, such as pingpong, video games, a recording studio and pool table.
“For us, it was like we work and get money. So, we were interested in that,” he added. “Little did we know that we were getting exposed to these positive mentors and these other activities that were doing us good, just kind of watering that seed of greatness that we had inside of us. … It was a place I wanted to be, filled with people who I could relate to; people who looked like me.”
But once he left the organization with his GED certificate at 17, he returned to being heavily involved in the gang. Although, he still kept in contact with the OG's BAD, continuing to participate in the recreational activities, or stopping by for help on a job application.
Some time later, Granados eventually found his life at a crossroads.
“When I was 19, I actually ended up getting incarcerated for about a year. I was facing some real serious time; I was looking at 15 years in prison,” Granados said. “But the judge — I’ll always remember her name, Deborah Bell — gave me an opportunity to kind of redeem myself.”
And Granados took it.
He was put on felony probation following his release. Granados said that was when he decided to return to OG’s BAD — “a place where I knew the doors would always be open; a place where I could find hope.”
BREAKING THE CYCLE
With the help of the staff at OG’s BAD, Granados said he was able to turn his life around, and eventually, he was hired there as a mentor at 24 years old.
Initially, Granados, who later became a GED tutor, said he wasn’t sure he was qualified.
“I kind of questioned myself. ‘Am I capable of doing this? Is my mental state ready for this? Am I mature enough to do this?’” he recalled.
But Granados said he realized that his background enabled him to better understand students’ adverse experiences, especially those who were gang affiliated. It’s the same reason he found so much comfort in his mentors — many of whom shared a similar path as him — while he was a student there, because they could relate to him.
He also understood how hard it could be to walk away from those negative influences, which could be a close friend or family member. Granados said at-risk behavior, like involvement in a gang or drug use, often is cyclical and possibly multigenerational.
“They don’t know any better. When you grow up a certain way, you think that’s normal,” he said. “It’s up to us to break that cycle, and show that that’s not normal — that’s not normal at all."
Jean Mutchie, a Nampa City Council member, said she learned of the organization through her position at St. Luke's Health System, where she works in community health management.
Mutchie said she was able to tour the facility on Third Street North, meet Granados and see firsthand the impact he was having on students.
"He's creating a pathway not only for them to attain their GED or another equivalency, but he's teaching them, too, that there's hope, and that with the effort they are putting in, they're investing immensely in their future," Mutchie said. "Who knows where these kids will end up? They could be doctors, they could be lawyers, they could be whatever they want to be, and that's the beauty of having the hope that they have. … I just think it's magnificent work."
Mutchie said children and teenagers who are having these adverse experiences often are overlooked. But Breaking Chains acts as a safety net for them.
She said the organization also is proof of the importance for second chances, which is evident by Granados' own story.
"The power of believing that somebody is capable of more than they might be doing right now can't be overstated enough," Mutchie added. "I think that the more our community can support him, the better. We're investing in the future of kids who can easily become another Luis. … In this world and our community, we need a whole lot more Luises, and they are out there. We just have to support them."
Like Mutchie, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue also commends Granados for the work he's doing and "his commitment to providing alternatives to the gang life."
“As a former gang member himself, he has a unique ability to connect with these young (people) and reach them in ways that others cannot," Donahue said. "I fully support the work he is doing to reduce gang recruitment and curb gang violence in our communities.”
FIGHTING THE PAST
Granados said he’s still plagued by his former self despite his accomplishments and current position within the Breaking Chains organization, which got its name in 2016.
“When I walk into a room, I know there are a lot of assumptions that I have to overcome right off the bat and that I have to prove wrong,” Granados said. “That’s something I struggle with every day, where people look at me and are like, ‘Is he for real?’ … So, I feel like I have to prove it to them, that I am genuine and sincere about this. But I have to for these kids.”
Granados, whose skin is covered in tattoos, said he’s actually gained more credibility with the students based on his appearance, because it shows that he truly can relate to what they are going through. But more importantly, that they aren’t defined by their current situation and can find success on a different path.
“I want to be able to empower these kids, and say, ‘Hey, man, I’m just like you. I came from here. I talk like you. I look like you,’” he added. “I want them to see out there. I want them to see me next to the city council, next to the mayor, next to these judges, next to the Canyon County sheriff. I want them to see me because I want them to realize that that can be them, too.”
Granados, who is the organization's only full-time staff member, said he’s even hired one of his former students as a part-time mentor and GED tutor. Something he hopes to continue doing for further expansion.
But he said the ultimate goal is to work himself out of a job.
“I know what these kids are going through to a certain degree,” Granados said. “And as long as we keep seeing these teenagers getting killed on our community streets or these teenagers going to prison for committing those murders, I have to make sure these doors are open. Because if these doors are open, the opportunities are endless. … These kids are the heroes of their stories, and it's an honor to be a part of that journey.”