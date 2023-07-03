Jessica Harrison, Twin Falls, makes US Navy history

Jessica Harrison, from Twin Falls, is pinned to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer by her sons and Master Chief Information Systems Technician Charles Harrison during an April 28 ceremony inside the Delbert D. Black National Chief’s Mess at the U.S. Navy Memorial.

 JEANETTE M. MULLINAX, U.S. NAVY PHOTO

Originally published June 17 in the Times-News.

Jessica Harrison of Twin Falls will forever be part of U.S. Navy history: She’s the first woman — ever — to achieve the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer in the Gunner’s Mate rating.

