BOISE — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters Wednesday he's unaware of any threats or risks to the Nov. 3 election.
During a biweekly press huddle, Lee and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the Nov. 3 election would be safe and free from disruption.
"There are no indications right now that there will be problems," McLean said about Election Day.
Lee said the Boise Police Department had no information about any plans for protests or gatherings outside of polling locations in Boise.
Police will not be stationed at polling locations in Boise, McLean said, a decision Ada County Elections has also made. Both Lee and McLean stressed that while Boise police could respond to issues at polls, a police presence would not be at polling locations.
"In short, the police department will have resources available for polling locations in the city of Boise," Lee said.
Lee reiterated some of the rules regarding polling places as well during the huddle. Only two registered poll watchers are allowed at each polling place, and self-appointed poll watchers are not allowed.
"Voter intimidation is prohibited in Idaho," Lee said, noting that state law prohibits electioneering and campaigning within 100 feet of a polling place.
The Idaho Attorney General's Office on Tuesday issued an opinion that wearing political apparel at the polls is legal, as long as that person isn't engaging in political activity such as making a speech, waving a T-shirt as a flag or otherwise interfering with voters, the Coeur d'Alene Press reports.