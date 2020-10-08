BOISE — The Boise Police Department has returned the last of the military equipment it had received from the federal government.
“I don’t know that we need to have it in the city of Boise," Police Chief Ryan Lee told city council during Tuesday's work session.
The department does require officers to have heavy body armor available, after a suspect in 2016 fired on a Boise Police officer with a rifle, penetrating the heavy armor. The soft armor the officer wore beneath stopped the bullet.
“That’s the reality of the threat environment that the police officers in the city have to work in,” Lee said.
The returned equipment consisted of “two pairs of night vision goggles and some firearms,” according to BPD spokeswoman Haley Williams. The items were about 20 years old and haven’t been used in years, she said.
The department obtained those items through a federal program, colloquially referred to as the 1033 program, named after the section number of the legislation that created it, allows state and local police departments across the country to use excess military equipment — everything from armored vehicles to generators.
Boise has unloaded 1033 program equipment before. In July 2016, the department gave its MRAP — a type of armored vehicle — to the Ada Metro SWAT Team, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. There was no cost associated with the transfer of ownership.
“We decided several years ago that the MRAP would be a useful tool for our SWAT Team to protect life in certain situations, and when it was made available from BPD, we decided to acquire that tool,” Orr said.
The only equipment the sheriff's office is currently using from the 1033 program are 10 M-14 bolt action rifles for the honor guard, according to Orr.
The Meridian Police Department also has used the 1033 program, but, much like the Boise Police Department and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, it doesn’t currently have much gear from the military.
Meridian Police spokeswoman Stephany Galbreaith said the department obtained “AimPoint CompM4 reflex rifle sights for each department issued rifle. This optical sight system improves accuracy, ensuring the safety of our officers and citizens.”
Through the program, the department has also acquired raincoats and toolkits to clean the rifles, she said.
BPD does have an armored vehicle, Lee said, but said it is specifically designed for police work. He said the department also has an arrangement with Ada County to use a county-owned armored vehicle, which he said most people would probably refer to as an “armored ambulance.”
The department will transfer the 1033 equipment to the Idaho State Police, which will return it to the federal government, Lee said.