NAMPA — In honor of another 500,000 hours logged without a recordable injury, the employees at Amalgamated Sugar chose to donate $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa.

Ten children from the program as well as staff traveled to the sugarbeet factory in Nampa on Wednesday morning to receive a symbolic giant check and learn about the significance of the award.

