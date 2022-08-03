Representatives from Amalgamated Sugar and youth from the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa hold up a donated $5,000 check on Wednesday. The company donated the money to celebrated reach a safety milestone.
Amalgamated Sugar employees Rey Basaldua, mechanic 1st class, left, and Derek Childers, BCTGM Union Nampa Local 284G president, speak during donation of $5,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Namp on Wednesday. They described how they have an injury free work place by watching out for each other.
The kids from Boys & Girls Club of Nampa said their name and one thing about themselves at Amalgamated Sugar, which donated $5,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Nampa on Wednesday.
Photo by Jim Max
Dave Hawk, Nampa plant manager at Amalgamated Sugar, speaks to kids who were there to accept a $5,000 donation on Wednesday to Boys and Girls Club of Nampa.
Photo by Jim Max
Dave Hawk, Nampa plant manager, speaks during the donation of $5,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Nampa on Wednesday.
Photo by Jim Max
Kids from Boys and Girls Club of Nampa listen to speakers from Amalgamated Sugar, which donated $5,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Nampa on Wednesday.
Photo by Jim Max
Representatives from Amalgamated Sugar and youth from the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa hold up a donated $5,000 check on Wednesday. The company donated the money to celebrated reach a safety milestone.
Photo by Jim Max
Dave Hawk, Nampa plant manager at Amalgamated Sugar, speaks to youth from the Boys and Girls of Nampa on Wednesday. The company donated $5,000 to the organization.
Photo by Jim Max
Troy Morfin, district safety manager at Amalgamated Sugar, speaks during the donation of $5,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Nampa on Wednesday.
Photo by Jim Max
Amalgamated Sugar employees Rey Basaldua, mechanic 1st class, left, and Derek Childers, BCTGM Union Nampa Local 284G president, speak during donation of $5,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Namp on Wednesday. They described how they have an injury free work place by watching out for each other.
Photo by Jim Max
Melissa Gentry, executive director at Boys and Girls Club of Nampa, speaks Wednesday at Amalgamated Sugar, which donated $5,000 to the organization.
Photo by Jim Max
Jim Brigham, corporate director of Human Resources at Amalgamated Sugar, speaks to youth from Boys and Girls Club of Nampa on Wednesday. The company donated $5,000 to the organization.
NAMPA — In honor of another 500,000 hours logged without a recordable injury, the employees at Amalgamated Sugar chose to donate $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa.
Ten children from the program as well as staff traveled to the sugarbeet factory in Nampa on Wednesday morning to receive a symbolic giant check and learn about the significance of the award.
“First of all, congratulations,” said Boys & Girls Club of Nampa CEO Melissa Gentry, addressing the factory staff at the event. “This is huge for you guys, and we are so honored to be able to receive it.”
The club is entirely funded by donations, and serves about 450 to 500 children per day across its sites, Gentry said. Last year, it opened a site in Caldwell, and plans to open a second site there, she said.
Derek Childers, BCTGM Union Nampa Local 284G president, said the hours without a recordable injury milestone comes from employee efforts to look out for one another.
“It’s a lot better than it used to be because we have our safety-oriented group of people that is trying to make sure that we all go home the way we came in in the morning,” Childers said. “It’s a good job; it’s a rewarding job, but it can also be dangerous, so you need a good buddy watching out for you,” Childers explained to the kids.