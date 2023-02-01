Greater Idaho

The “Greater Idaho” proposal would move the Idaho border into eastern Oregon.

 GreaterIdaho.org

The “Greater Idaho” discussion has returned to the Idaho Legislature with a proposal to authorize Idaho and Oregon’s legislatures to begin discussions over whether it’s feasible to move the Idaho border into eastern Oregon.

Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, whose district abuts Oregon, told the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday she knows many eastern Oregonians who don’t agree with their state’s politics, especially regarding legalized marijuana and decriminalizing hard drugs.

