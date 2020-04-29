CALDWELL — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a teenage boy early Wednesday at an intersection just west of Caldwell.
Police said the teen, whose name or age hasn't been released, had been driving east on Ustick Road about 5:46 a.m. when his Dodge Stratus collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Kelly Comber, 60, of Caldwell. Comber was traveling south on Farmway Road at the time of the crash.
The teen failed to stop at a stop sign and attempted to drive through the intersection, causing the collision, police said. His vehicle was hit on the driver's side by Comber's truck.
Police said the teen, whose next of kin have been notified, died at the scene. Comber was taken by a private vehicle to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell for treatment.
The teen's passenger — Lucilo Perez-Cruz, 29, of Wilder — was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, police said. Two other passengers, who weren't identified, were uninjured.
Police said the intersection at Ustick and Farmway roads was closed for two hours following the crash.