BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, members of the City Council, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Bowler family gathered Tuesday off Surprise Way for Bowler Park's dedication.
Southeast Boise’s newest community park features a variety of amenities for families, pet owners and athletes of all ages, a city news release said. The approximately 25-acre park includes six developed acres of recreational amenities and community gathering spaces.
“This community park is a great example of how we can build incredible recreational amenities while preserving natural habitat in our neighborhoods,” McLean said in the release. “It’s wonderful to see so many different interests and activities included in this new park and I know residents will enjoy it for generations to come.”
Bowler Park features a skateboard/scooter plaza with rails, ramps and other features for users to improve their skills, the release said. The park also has an outdoor gym, several bocce ball courts and a playground with accessible features for children of all ages and abilities. There are mister poles to cool down visitors on hot days and large and small shade structures to serve as community gathering places.
Bowler Park also includes the city’s newest dog park, which is fully fenced and covers about 1.25 acres, including a separate area for "shy dogs," the release said.
About 19 acres of the park will remain undeveloped in order to preserve the sage brush stands on site. Preserving that habitat directly supports the city’s goals for the America the Beautiful Campaign, the release said.
The city purchased the property from Beth and Bruce Bowler in 1995.
For information, go to bit.ly/Bowler-Park.