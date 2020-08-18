Both of the privately run prisons the Idaho Department of Correction has contracted to use in Arizona have been infiltrated by the new coronavirus, and the outbreak has spawned at least one ongoing legal action.
The department’s contract with for-profit prison operator CoreCivic went into effect Tuesday. Under that agreement — which includes an initial term of five years, but can be renewed — the department can imprison up to 1,200 Idahoans between two facilities, Saguaro Correctional Center and Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex. However, Ammie Mabe, constituent services manager for the department, confirmed Tuesday the department will only be sending Idahoans to Saguaro Correctional Center "for the time being."
The 320 beds available at the Florence complex are primarily for overflow, Mabe said. The virus outbreak there — and the conditions in which the inmates say they live — sparked a lawsuit in May, filed by the ACLU of Arizona and the law firm Perkins Coie.
The Saguaro center has inmates from Hawaii, Nevada and Nebraska, but the Idaho men won't be able to see or hear them, Mabe said.
Each of the inmates is tested for the virus upon arrival. The virus remains present in the facility as of last week. Seventeen inmates from Nevada tested positive Friday after first testing positive a month earlier, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. During that initial round of testing in July, 69 Nevada inmates had tested positive.
“CoreCivic is working hard to protect our employees, those entrusted to our care, and our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement from the company, provided by spokesman Ryan Gustin. “We have a Coronavirus Medical Action Plan in place at each of our facilities, which we’ve been working on since January. This plan includes:
- Having medical staff participate in the intake process to identify those who are deemed high-risk of being infected with or contracting COVID-19;
- Isolating those who are deemed high-risk as needed; and
- Working with local and state health departments to conduct appropriate testing.”
At the Florence complex, 20 people in the facility had tested positive as of May 8 when the lawsuit was filed. The lawsuit claims CoreCivic wasn't consistently following its 14-day quarantine procedure or requiring social distancing.
“Up to 14 people are crammed into a cell and stacked on bunk beds against a single wall,” the lawsuit states. “Soap is scarce; disinfecting products are all but non-existent. And those housed in these conditions — afraid of contracting this deadly disease while increasingly noticing those around them showing symptoms — have resorted to wiping down communal telephones with either T-shirts or watered-down menstrual pads.”
The suit asks for an independent expert to inspect the facility and report back to the court.