Iowa Elementary School will have a new book vending machine to start the 2023-24 academic year.
Funds for the vending machine were raised by student ambassadors during last school year, according to a news release from the Nampa School District. The vending machine is one of only a handful in the Treasure Valley and the first in the NSD, the news release stated.
Books include picture books, graphic novels and chapter books aimed at a variety of reading and interest levels, according to NSD Community and Media Relations Director Kathleen Tuck.
Some of the current titles include Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Fly Guy Presents Space, Miles Morales: Stranger Tides, The One and Only Ivan, Stink and the Attack of the Slime Mold, Firefighters to the Rescue and Biscuit Visits the Big City.
Jennifer Owen Tillotson, Family and Community Resource Coordinator with the school district, said the goal for the vending machine is to “help students develop a lifelong love of reading.”
“We also hope that this will help bridge the gap between reading at home and at school by allowing students to take books they have earned and chosen home,” she said in the release. “Studies show that students that read at home with their parents are more likely to become lifelong readers.”
During a Thursday ribbon cutting at the school, students and families in attendance were each given a token to purchase a book. The first book purchased was for Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling to read to the kids in attendance. It was "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus" by Mo Willems.
"Our book vending machine grew out of a student-led initiative to increase reading enjoyment,” said Iowa Elementary School Principal Preston Pruett. “Students can earn tokens to redeem for books, encouraging a lifelong habit of reading while also supporting positive behaviors in our schools. We're super-excited to have the book vending machine available for our students for years to come."
The vending machine will be up and running in Iowa Elementary’s front hall when all students report for the first day of school on Aug. 17.