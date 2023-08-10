Support Local Journalism


Iowa Elementary School will have a new book vending machine to start the 2023-24 academic year.

Funds for the vending machine were raised by student ambassadors during last school year, according to a news release from the Nampa School District. The vending machine is one of only a handful in the Treasure Valley and the first in the NSD, the news release stated.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling reads to students during the unveiling of Iowa Elementary School's book vending machine on Thursday.

