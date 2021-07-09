Originally published July 9 on KTVB.COM.
BOISE — Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a wildfire that started near Bonneville Point, south of Lucky Peak Reservoir, on Friday evening.
According to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management, the fire started near Bonneville Point, which is found near Kuna Mora Road, south of Boise. The fire had since been dubbed the Bonnie Fire.
Ada County Dispatchers told KTVB on Friday that it was a grass fire and crews from multiple agencies were responding. They added that no structures are currently threatened.
The BLM official told KTVB on Friday that there were five engine crews, two bulldozers, an investigators team, three helicopters and one heavy air tanker responding to the fire.
The Bonnie Fire was estimated to be about 150 acres in size. The fire was expected to be contained by 10 p.m. on Friday.
It is unknown what started the wildfire.
Crews were on scene at the fire well into Friday evening and had stopped active fire spread, according to BLM.