BOISE — A Meridian woman accused of killing her 2-month-old baby earlier this month remains in the Ada County Jail after a judge on Friday declined to lower her bond.
Bail for Danielle Radue, 26, remains at $1 million, according to online court records. That was the bond attached to her arrest warrant on suspicion of first-degree murder, and Ada County Magistrate Judge Adam Kimball has now twice decided against lowering it.
Radue was initially charged with injury to a child after first responders on May 11 took her 2-month-old son, Dawson McKinney, from his home in the 2000 block of North Swanson Avenue to a nearby hospital. After he died in the hospital May 15 of traumatic closed head injuries, prosecutors amended the charge to first-degree murder.
At Radue’s hearing Friday, Kimball scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for July 17. Preliminary hearing dates in Ada County are often moved, but online court records indicate this hearing was special set — meaning attorneys scheduled a block of time to devote to the hearing, and it will likely occur. Cases that include large amounts of evidence or testimony are typically special set.