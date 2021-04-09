BOISE — A proposed rewrite of Boise's animal code has received positive feedback from residents and animal advocates alike since the proposal was released in February.
Guided by Councilman T.J. Thomson, it would repeal and replace current city code related to animal enforcement and cruelty regulations. It would add new protections against animal cruelty, including banning the commercial sale of dogs and cats through so-called "puppy mills" and outlawing the use of animals in the circus, as well as beefing up enforcement mechanisms that are "antiquated and out-of-date."
Thomson, who has worked on the overhaul for more than two years, said during a public hearing Tuesday the changes would make the code more "compassionate."
"These are all common sense changes," he said. "Nothing radical, nothing that hasn't shown to be successful in other communities and states around the country."
Since releasing the proposed code, Thomson said the city received 763 comments with an 88% support rate.
"Support for the proposed changes was overwhelmingly in favor," Thomson said.
The most controversial aspect of the code is its codification of the Idaho Humane Society's "return-to-field" practice regarding feral and outdoor cats, according to Idaho Humane Society CEO Jeff Rosenthal. Return-to-field involves capturing free-roaming cats, sheltering them for a short period while they're spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and ear-tipped for identification, then returning them to their original location, if they're healthy.
Rosenthal, during Tuesday's public hearing, said the Idaho Humane Society, Boise's animal control agency, adopted the return-to-field practice in 2017. In the years prior, about 40% of cats in the shelter were euthanized. Today, just 6% are euthanized, he said.
"This project is a major contributor to Boise no longer being a community that euthanizes adoptable pets and no longer euthanizes hundreds of cats each year that we know actually have homes and owners," Rosenthal said.
Thomson said returning outdoor cats spayed and neutered changes their behavior and makes them less of a nuisance.
"When they are no longer perusing other options, as a cat on the prowl, they certainly change those behaviors and it makes them a much better neighbor, so to speak," he said.
At least one group opposes the return-to-field program: the local chapter of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society, a bird advocacy group. President Liz Urban said Tuesday her organization is generally supportive of the proposed animal code, except for codifying the return-to-field practice, due to outdoor cats' tendency to prey on birds.
Otherwise, local groups, such as the Idaho Capital City Kennel Club, and national organizations, including campaigns to outlaw puppy mills, testified in support of the animal code rewrite. Boise resident Tania Yegge, who said she's been an animal rescue advocate for nearly half her life, said the rewrite is "desperately needed."
"It's a critical step in expanding awareness of the animal neglect abuse and torture that takes place in our state as well as laying the foundation for significant consequence to the same, and at the very least discourages a literally vicious cycle," she said.
Some minor changes may be made to the proposed new code before an ordinance is brought before city council for a series of readings.
NEW CODE HIGHLIGHTS
A number of new provisions are meant to protect animals from cruelty. One such provision would outlaw commercially bred animals, closing a so-called "puppy mill loophole" that allows dogs and cats to be sold in retail stores and public spaces.
The code would only allow the sale of dogs and cats in retail stores if the animal is obtained from an animal care and control agency, animal care facility, animal shelter or nonprofit rescue organization that does not breed dogs or cats or buy them from a commercial breeder. The code would exempt breeders who engage in direct sales with consumers.
In 2019, Cabela's in Boise banned the sale of puppies in its parking lot after a parvovirus outbreak. Thomson said the new provision works in conjunction with businesses such as Cabela's — formerly a popular spot for dog breeders — so that dog-sale operations can't move from a private parking lot to a public sidewalk, street or park.
The new code does not affect hunting rules or agriculture animals.
Thomson's proposal also would criminalize confining an animal in an unattended vehicle and provide immunity to someone who intervenes when an animal is left unattended. Someone who leaves an animal in a vehicle in "conditions that a reasonable person would believe endangers the health, safety, or well-being of the animal due to heat, cold, or lack of adequate ventilation" could face a civil penalty or up to a misdemeanor charge if the animal suffers "great bodily harm" or death.
A "good Samaritan" clause would give immunity to someone who enters an unattended vehicle by force to free an animal, after "strict criteria," including first calling the police, is met. Thirty states have such a law, Thomson said.
The new code also would ban the use of animals such as elephants, bears and large cats in a circus or other similar venue. Boise would be the third local government in Idaho, joining Ketchum and Blaine County, to outlaw the practice.