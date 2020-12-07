BOISE — Following an unusual — and at times controversial — hiring process, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean swore in the city’s new fire chief Monday in a ceremony at Boise City Hall.
Mark Niemeyer has now officially sworn to lead the Boise Fire Department. Prior to accepting the job as Boise’s fire chief, Niemeyer served as Meridian’s emergency operations manager and also served as Meridian’s fire chief for more than 10 years. Before that he worked as a paramedic for the Ada County Paramedics. His first day as Boise’s fire chief was Nov. 30.
The swearing-in ceremony was brief and socially distant; attendees wore masks and others watched online as Niemeyer introduced himself and his family to the city. City council members Holli Woodings, TJ Thomson and Jimmy Hallyburton attended the ceremony via video.
Niemeyer said he is “humbled and honored” to serve as chief of the Boise Fire Department, and added he appreciated the department’s culture.
“There’s a deep pride in doing the job well,” he said.
Following the contentious resignation of longtime fire chief Dennis Doan in March, the city began a nationwide search to fill the position. Two finalists eventually emerged by October: Adrian Shepperd, fire chief in Richmond, California, and Scott Walker, assistant fire chief of the Phoenix Fire Department in Arizona. In October, both candidates participated in a public forum during which Boise residents were able to ask them questions.
Niemeyer had never been publicly identified as a candidate for the job, nor did he take part in the forum. McLean named him chief of the department on Nov. 2.
While the decision was out of Niemeyer’s control, when asked about the process following the ceremony Monday, he said he looked forward to building trust with the public going forward.
“To me, challenges are not anything negative,” he said. “They’re always opportunities, and I look forward to that opportunity, certainly, to build trust as the fire chief of the city of Boise.”
Niemeyer said one of his guiding principles is the belief in constant improvement, something he said he hoped for the Boise Fire Department.
“Certainly I think it’s easy to say budgets are potentially going to be a challenge, not only this year, but as well as next year — and moving forward,” he said. “We know taxation is a challenge. We know growth is a challenge. Health and safety of firefighters is a challenge. So I look forward to those opportunities.”
Niemeyer also spoke about the correct way for a fire department to handle growth, something he’s familiar with following his tenure in Meridian, which has been one of the country’s fastest-growing cities in recent years.
There is “no magic bullet,” he said.
Niemeyer cited the need for the department to work with other city agencies, such as the police and public works departments. Of particular concern, he said, were things like response times and station reliability — meaning a fire station having the time and resources to respond adequately to calls.
He also said the Boise Fire Department needed to partner with other entities — such as the Ada County Paramedics or the Star Fire Department — to adequately handle growth.