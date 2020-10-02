BOISE — Intermountain Hospital, a substance abuse rehabilitation and mental health treatment center in Boise, was unaffected by a cyberattack this week suffered by its parent company, Universal Health Services.
Universal Health Services, which operates hundreds of health care facilities across the U.S., including Intermountain Hospital, on Sunday was forced to shut down digital networks following a ransomware attack.
Impacted health care providers moved to paper-based record-keeping, and some patients were rerouted to other facilities and had appointments and test results delayed as a result of the cyberattack, Wired magazine reported.
Chuck Christiansen, director of business development at Intermountain Hospital, told the Idaho Press Friday that Intermountain Hospital was not one of the facilities affected by the attack.
"We are still a paper-based facility, and we are going on business as usual," Christiansen said.
Universal Health Services also operates Boulder Creek Academy, a therapeutic boarding school near Bonners Ferry. Boulder Creek Academy officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
There is no indication that any patient or employee data was accessed, copied or misused during the cyberattack, Universal Health Services said in a news release Thursday.