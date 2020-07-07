BOISE — The Hyde Park Street Fair will not be held this year, for the first time in 40 years.
North End Neighborhood Association board members last week voted to cancel the popular event held at the end of September each year in Camel's Back Park due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Boise. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 18-20.
“Ultimately, it’s the right thing to do. The Board felt like we had a responsibility to safeguard the health of our neighbors, loyal fairgoers, community, and vendor participants,” association President Mark Baltes said in a press release. "Boise would need to be in Stage 4 of the pandemic response plan for the Fair to occur, and with the recent move back to Stage 3 it is unclear when that might happen."
Revenue from the event accounts for roughly 95% of the neighborhood association's annual income, which allows the group to donate to neighborhood schools and charities, including Interfaith Sanctuary, Faces of Hope, Jesse Tree and others.
Application fees will be returned to vendors. T-shirts and other Hyde Park Street fair memorabilia will be available for purchase on the neighborhood association's website, northendboise.org.