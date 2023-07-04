Support Local Journalism


PHOTOS: Idaho Fourth of July Parade returns to Boise

BOISE — Thousands of people lined the streets near the state Capitol Tuesday morning, just before the heat settled in the city. 

For the first time in three years, the Idaho Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Boise to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence. 

Fourth of July_1

Buzzy Hart and his dog Buddy take to the streets just ahead of the official Idaho Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday. 

