BOISE — Thousands of people lined the streets near the state Capitol Tuesday morning, just before the heat settled in the city.
For the first time in three years, the Idaho Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Boise to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Boise resident Buzzy Hart, accompanied by his 9-year-old dog Buddy, took to the streets just prior to the start of the official parade in his tricycle covered in U.S. flags and red, white and blue. Buddy wore his small flag too.
"We usually come down every year, he loves doing this," Hart said, pointing to Buddy. "We've been doing it for seven years ... he loves to meet people and kids."
The Fourth of July celebration, organized by the nonprofit group We the People, kicked off early with a hot air balloon launch from outside the Capitol at 6:30 a.m., followed by a community breakfast served by the Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance, a performance of the national anthem and the reading of the Declaration of Independence.
"We maintain the focus on our nation's birth through the signing of the Declaration of Independence," said Todd Christensen, board president of the Fourth of July Committee at We the People.
For decades, David Barrett and his family organized the parade. In 2022, the family started the process of putting in place a new board of directors for We the People, who planned this year's event, Christensen said.
The theme for this year's parade was honoring the nation's founding fathers and mothers, he said. The best float, determined by a panel of seven judges, was awarded $10,000 to the charity of their choice.
The parade featured around 75 entries, including businesses, nonprofits, political candidates and parties, and individuals.
Christensen said he couldn't pick a favorite feature of the annual celebration.
"The organizers have a focus on bringing our community together, and that's what I look forward to the most," Christensen said.
Boise resident Penelope Gutierrez, who was with her 3-year-old daughter Mia Cortes, said she'd never been to the parade before this year.
"I love it," Gutierrez said, which was soon followed by a cheerful "woo!" at the passing horses from Mia.
Christensen said the celebration to honor Independence Day is important, and as John Adams once wrote, "ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more."