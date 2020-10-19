BOISE — Residents will be able to ask questions of Boise’s two candidates for fire chief during a virtual event Wednesday evening.
The two candidates for fire chief are Adrian Sheppard, who currently serves as fire chief in Richmond, California, and Scott Walker, the current assistant fire chief of the Phoenix Fire Department.
Sheppard has “a track record of using new technologies to improve the community emergency response,” according to a news release from the city. He holds a bachelor's degree in professional aeronautics from Embry Aeronautical University and a master's in leadership and disaster preparedness from Grand Canyon University, and a master's in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School.
Walker has been with the Phoenix Fire Department for 26 years. He holds a bachelor's degree from Grand Canyon University in public safety and emergency management and an associate degree in fire service. He's completed the executive leadership program at the Naval Postgraduate School.
Walker “sees the role of preserving life and property, dedication to the community, providing the highest customer service levels, focusing on firefighter safety and wellness, providing a clear vision for the Department, and creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture within the Department.”
Residents are invited to attend the virtual event on Wednesday evening, stretching from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will be hosted on YouTube and the candidates will answer questions submitted by residents and facilitated by Boise Communications Director Seth Ogilvie. Residents are encouraged to submit questions through the city’s website.
Those who attend will also be able to submit questions on YouTube via chat.