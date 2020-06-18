BOISE — Two of the organizers of Boise's candlelight vigil for George Floyd are bringing the Black community together Saturday for a Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth is a national celebration of the ending of slavery in America. Locally, Tanisha Jae Newton and Bukky Ogunrinola are organizing an event only for people who identify as Black and African American.
“A few weeks ago as there was more discussions happening about police brutality and events surrounding George Floyd. It was hard because locally it seemed like there was a lot of miscommunication going around, and I felt there were not spaces for us,” Newton said.
People who wish to attend should follow the organizer’s Instagram page @boise.juneteenth. The event’s location will be announced by direct message the day of the celebration, Saturday, June 19, from 5-9 p.m.
This year marks the 155th celebration of Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day and Jubilee Day. The commemoration began because although President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in January of 1863, there were over 250,000 slaves in Texas who were not made aware of their freedom by Texan slave owners and government officials. On June 19, 1865, the Union led soldiers into Galveston, Texas, and enforced the order to free all slaves.
Texas also became the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday in 1979. In Idaho, the first recognized Juneteenth celebration was in 2001.
Newton said that Boise Juneteenth celebrations are typically about having a two-fold conversation, one that includes allies and one that offers people of the Black community a safe space to have internal conversations.
“We wanted to build a space for elders, siblings and descendants of Black people by Black people,” Newton said. “To revisit our history, examine where we are in the process of liberation and build into the emergent future where Black folks thrive.”
At the celebration, structured a bit like a block party, attendees will receive a care package and a free meal made by Black-owned businesses. Masks will be provided for safety, and the event will also have DJs, drumming, an art space and a dance floor.
Newton said the organization has also donated money to the Juneteenth celebration last week organized by Sharie Baber from the local charity organization Brown Like Me that focuses on mentoring young people of color, and donated money in the Twin Falls and Lewiston areas to promote more Juneteenth celebrations across the state.
“This is a space for Black folks to reclaim joy, mourn and have community,” Newton said. “We look forward to seeing allies at other events, and if people want to support they can contact us. Ally-ship is an ongoing process.”