Boise’s night skies will be lit up with Fourth of July fireworks once again this year, after a cancellation in 2020.
“We have made huge strides in recent months in the fight against COVID-19 and I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate our citizens’ resiliency than with a state-of-the-art firework display for all to enjoy,” Mayor Lauren McLean said in a press release.
McLean and the Boise Parks and Recreation Department announced the return of the city’s show on Wednesday.
The fireworks will be launched at Ann Morrison Park at 10:15 p.m. According to the press release, families are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to watch the display, but should keep six feet of distance between themselves and other groups.
Attendees can bring food and drinks to the events, but glass bottles and containers are not allowed. There will be no food or drink vendors at this year’s show.
The park will also be closed to vehicles for the entire day on the Fourth of July.