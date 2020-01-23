BOISE — A little bit of Bosnia and Herzegovina came to downtown Boise Thursday night.
Roughly 100 attendees gathered at JUMP to learn Bosnian traditional dances, some traditional cooking tips and hear about the Balkan country’s folklore in an event hosted by a nonprofit dedicated to sharing Bosnian culture. Rotating through different stations, curious people were able to learn about the former Soviet country’s traditions from Boiseans with Bosnian roots of all ages.
The Bosnian-Herzegovinian Cultural Center of Idaho, which was founded in 2000 and ran the event, was founded in order to protect and preserve the culture from the southeastern European country in Boise. Over half of the refugees settled in Idaho in the 1990s fled from a violent civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
“We try to do these kinds of things so people can remember where they come from, so when they do their ancestry tree it’s easier for them to know about where they’re from,” said Maya Duratovic, one of the event organizers.
Alongside her mother, Duratovic showed attendees how to make a variety of traditional Bosnian dishes, including baklava, bread filled with meat called Burek and Trahana soup made with balls of dough, meat and vegetables. Duratovic handed out recipes for attendees to try at home, joking that traditional Bosnian cooks never use measurements.
“It’s really hard to make these recipes and I have to call (my mother) 15 times to get her to explain it to me,” she said, watching as one of the demonstrators used a dowel to roll out dough. “You can find it on Youtube, but it’s not the same.”
Bosnia and Herzogovina used to be part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia; the country dissolved in 1992. Because of it’s close proximity to Greece, Turkey, and central Europe, its culture is a blend of influences.
Adnan Muminovic, a volunteer who presented information on the history of Bosnian food to attendees, said events like this help get the word out about the Bosnian culture, which is not as well-known as refugees from Africa or the Middle East because they are white.
“Boise has a rich tradition of people moving here, like the Basque and other people and integrating themselves into the community,” Muminovic said. “This is us doing the same and also bring awareness that there is a very diverse population here in Boise people might not be aware about because we look like everybody else who lives here.”
At another station, a large group of attendees stood in a large circle holding hands and rhythmically bouncing up and down to Bosnian folk music. Members of the dance troupe Mladi Behar, which means Young Blossom, led the visitors in colorful traditional dress, with wraps around their waists decorated with shiny metal coins.
Denise Lile, one of the attendees, said she enjoyed the evening and all of the different activities while taking a break from the dance.
“I’m really curious about the flavor and atmosphere the culture brings,” she said. “It’s wonderful to have it all presented as a package like this.”