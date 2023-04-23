Boise Zoning

A sign, promoting an organization opposed to certain proposed Boise zoning changes, stands in the yard of a home in Boise’s North End neighborhood.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The city of Boise will kick off a series of hearings this week on the proposed zoning code rewrite. The Planning & Zoning Commission will hear from staff, neighborhood associations and the public before ultimately making a recommendation on Thursday, according to the city of Boise website.

The first meeting will be Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include presentations from staff and neighborhood associations. Public testimony will be heard from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments