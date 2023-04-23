The city of Boise will kick off a series of hearings this week on the proposed zoning code rewrite. The Planning & Zoning Commission will hear from staff, neighborhood associations and the public before ultimately making a recommendation on Thursday, according to the city of Boise website.
The first meeting will be Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include presentations from staff and neighborhood associations. Public testimony will be heard from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The final day will include deliberations and the recommendation.
The meetings will take place in the Maryanne Jordan Council Chambers in Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. They will also be live streamed on the City of Boise Public Meetings YouTube page.
“Creating a modern zoning code that is thoughtful and intentional to Boise, will help achieve our most pressing community concerns: housing affordability, climate resilience, and expanded transportation choices,” said Tim Keane, Planning and Development Service Director, in a February news release. “We are excited about what this new code will do to create a city for everyone, for generations to come.”
Essentially, the goal of the code is to return to the older neighborhoods of the city, which didn’t separate uses as much. Often zoning codes specify that single-family dwellings can go in one spot and commercial properties belong in another. The rewrite, for example, would allow small neighborhood cafes in corner lots of neighborhoods.
But the project is not without controversy. Members of Reject Boise Upzone, a coalition of various groups, previously told the Idaho Press they were concerned in part by change and also at the prospect of more unaffordable housing being built.
And most of the public comments submitted through late March were against the zoning code rewrite.
However, entities including Conservation Voters for Idaho, Idaho Conservation League, Idaho Chapter Sierra Club, Idaho Walk Bike Alliance and Golden Eagle Audubon Society recently wrote a joint letter of support.
In it, the groups said fears the code will destroy homes or the character of the community are “completely unfounded.”
“Boise is facing rapid and inevitable growth, and a modern zoning code is necessary to meet the needs of our community both today and into the future,” the letter said. “... By gently increasing density and creating more mixed-use zones, we will create less-expensive options for first-time buyers, renters, and young families while also decreasing car trips and increasing walkability.”
Planning and Development Services ultimately decided not to make modifications to homeless shelters, short-term rentals, wireless communication facility use standards and inclusionary zoning, according to a memo.
The decision was made in part because the city cannot legally make some of those changes and partially because there is so much public discussion about things like shelters that the city deemed it best to make any changes separately.
The city also backed off from a proposed upzone, which would have increased the allowable density everywhere in the city.
However, the city does want to add density along transit corridors to get the land-use right so the Treasure Valley can be less car-dominant.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
