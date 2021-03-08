BOISE — Yvonne St. Cyr of Boise was released from the Ada County Jail Friday after federal prosecutors determined they would not seek to detain her pending trial.
St. Cyr, 53, was arrested last week related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. She is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, both misdemeanors which together carry a term of up to 1.5 years in prison, a $105,000 fine, one year of supervised release, and up to five years of probation.
St. Cyr appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush on Friday, where she waived a preliminary hearing and was appointed a federal public defender. Though her hearing took place in the District of Idaho, she is being prosecuted in the District of Columbia, and records indicated St. Cyr has consented to appear there for subsequent hearings. She is barred from traveling to D.C. for any other reason.
St. Cyr is the third Idahoan who has been charged in connection to the Capitol riot.
According to an affidavit by an FBI special agent, St. Cyr is accused of entering the U.S. Capitol without authorization between 2 and 4 p.m. Jan. 6, during a joint session of Congress in which members of the House of Representatives and Senate were meeting in separate chambers to certify the results of the electoral college of the 2020 presidential election.
St. Cyr’s identity was verified using Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles records and previous social media postings, as well as an interview between the FBI and a longtime associate and friend of St. Cyr’s, according to court records.
With the joint session underway and Vice President Mike Pence presiding, individuals in the crowd outside the Capitol forced their way through barricades and past Capitol Police officers, advancing to the exterior façade of the building, and just after 2 p.m. forced their way into the building, including by breaking windows, the affidavit said.
St. Cyr livestreamed video which was posted to Facebook and “widely circulated on other social media platforms and picked up by national news outlets documenting the riot,” the special agent wrote, adding that St. Cyr filmed the destruction of an office window from within the Capitol and “continued to record herself standing in the window and shouting at the crowd located on the west side of the Capitol grounds.”
A photograph contained in the affidavit shows St. Cyr hanging outside that window recording on her cellphone. St. Cyr claimed in subsequent videos that her postings led to Facebook suspending her account for violating its policy concerning depiction of violence, and the affidavit specified that multiple tips were submitted to the FBI regarding the videos showing her inside the building.
In one Facebook post pictured in the document, dated 2:28 p.m. Jan. 6, St. Cyr wrote, “Patriots are in our house.” The photograph is posted next to another that shows a group of rioters lifting a large wooden object inside the Capitol building. The FBI agent who completed the affidavit spoke to Capitol Police officers, who identified the room depicted in the video as room ST2M, commonly known as the Senator’s Hideaway Office.
Tipsters provided the FBI another livestreamed video uploaded to Facebook by St. Cyr’s husband on Jan. 7, whose identity and marital status agents confirmed through public records searches. The agent indicated the video is 38 minutes long, depicts both St. Cyr and her husband, and describes her activities on Jan. 6, including “entering the Capitol building and ‘going live’ on social media,” according to the affidavit.
An order filed Friday setting St. Cyr's conditions of release requires that she obtain approval to travel, stay out of the District of Columbia except to attend court and consult with her attorney, and additionally bars travel outside of the United States.
Bush ordered St. Cyr to adhere to all local, state, and federal COVID-19 restrictions as a condition of release on her federal charges.
Prior to her arrest in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot, St. Cyr was arrested and charged in December with misdemeanor trespassing after entering a Central District Health office in which the board was discussing COVID-19 health mask mandates. In that case, she scheduled for a pretrial conference on March 22.