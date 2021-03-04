BOISE — A Boise woman previously identified as having participated in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has been taken into custody.
Federal agents arrested Yvonne St. Cyr, 53, of Boise, on Wednesday in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot, the FBI announced Thursday. She had been identified on Twitter and by local media as having posted a video of herself on Facebook surrounded by a mob on the Capitol steps Jan. 6.
St. Cyr is at least the third Idahoan charged in connection to the Capitol breach, according to KTVB. She posted a number of photographs appeared to be taken Jan. 6, as well, taken from a crowd on the National Mall.
In December, St. Cyr was taken into custody in Idaho for a separate incident. She was charged with misdemeanor trespassing after entering the Central District Health district office in Boise while the board was discussing COVID-19 health mandates. That case is scheduled for a pretrial conference on March 22.
St. Cyr's Facebook is full of posts praising former President Donald Trump and critical of mainstream Democratic politicians including Rep. Nancy Pelosi.
In a Facebook Live stream posted Jan. 6, St. Cyr appears to be nearly in tears as she references QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory whose followers believe that a Satan-worshiping cabal of elite, cannabalistic pedophiles is running a global child sex trafficking ring, and that Trump had been planning a day of reckoning known as the "Storm." Various other posts on her timeline suggest St. Cyr follows the conspiracy.
She tells viewers, "Trump's Twitter account got taken down, that's a 'Q' sign, so I'm still hopeful. Maybe America needed to see this. Maybe America needed to see how ugly it was and how sad it is that we have no voice anymore."
St. Cyr continues, alleging that the election was stolen, "100% without a doubt."
"There's tons of evidence," St. Cyr said. "He shared it all today. You aren't going to hear about it on the media because they want you to think it's gone and we lost, but we didn't, and that's why we stormed the Capitol, because we didn't lose. They stole the election, and if we don't fight we lose everything."
Later in the video, St. Cyr alleges that U.S. Capitol police "protected antifa," a loosely organized movement of antifascists across the country; there is no evidence that antifa was involved in the Capitol riot.
At the Capitol on Jan. 6, St. Cyr said, "I was up against the railing as they were going in. I just stood my ground; I wasn't moving. I wasn't trying to push in but I wasn't going to move out, either."
The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a warrant for St. Cyr's arrest related to "crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol" on Jan. 6. The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Boise Police Department and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force were involved in the arrest. She was taken into custody without incident, according to the FBI.
The specifics of her charges were not yet publicly available on the Justice Department's list of Capitol Breach Cases.