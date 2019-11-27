BOISE — After months of investigation, police arrested a Boise woman they say sent a card soaked in methamphetamine to an inmate in the Ada County Jail.
Jennifer Perry, 41, was arrested at her home on the Boise Bench Monday, according to Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr.
Perry is charged with introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility, according to the Idaho Supreme Court online repository.
Deputies began investigating the case Sept. 13, when they learned a man inside the jail had received a greeting card with dried meth on it. They identified two inmates — Nathan Neviaser, 25, and Christopher Wray, 35 — who probably had access to the card. Deputies found a piece of a greeting card, which tested positive for meth, in Neviaser’s possession. According to Orr, both men also tested positive for meth. Both Neviaser and Wray are also charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
Then, on Sept. 14, deputies intercepted a greeting card from Perry, addressed to Wray. It appeared to have some sort of dried liquid on it, according to Orr — which later tested positive for meth.
In October, a judge issued a warrant for Perry’s arrest. Deputies found her late Monday morning, according to Orr. A judge on Tuesday set her bond at $20,000 and scheduled a Dec. 6 preliminary hearing.