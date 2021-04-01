JEROME — Idaho State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon involving the death of a Boise woman in Cassia County.
The front passenger, 56-year-old Debra Ploss, was ejected from the car and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, according to police.
Police said the driver, Pamala Wharton, 56, of Boise, was westbound on Interstate 84 in a 2017 Nissan Versa when she drove off the left shoulder and overcorrected, causing the car to roll and come to a rest near the right shoulder. The crash happened at 4:26 p.m. at milepost 227, near the Cotterell Rest Area in Cassia County.
The rear passenger, Anthony Corona, 55, also of Boise, was transported to the Cassio Regional Medical Center in Burley by ambulance.
State police said Corona was wearing a seatbelt, while Wharton and Ploss were not.
The Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho Transportation Department, Malta Ambulance and Cassia Regional Medical Center assisted the Idaho State Police in the investigation.