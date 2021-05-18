BOISE — A 27-year-old woman whose car was struck by debris during a nine-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Boise last week has died, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
Julia M. Goodwin, 27, of Boise was pronounced dead at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said.
An autopsy is pending to determine the cause and manner of death, according to the news release.
Goodwin was transported to Saint Alphonsus on May 11 following the crash.
Idaho State Police said it appears the accident began in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 when the driver of a red Toyota Tacoma, a 28-year-old man from Parma, made a sudden lane change, hitting the semi loaded with lumber.
That semi sideswiped an eastbound passenger vehicle before crashing through the concrete median, catching fire, and hitting a westbound semi that jack-knifed, state police said.
Flying debris from one of the semi trucks hit the roof of a westbound Toyota Camry and knocked the 27-year-old driver, now identified as Goodwin, unconscious as her vehicle continued forward, according to police.
The case is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.