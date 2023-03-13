Yvonne St. Cyr.jpg

Yvonne St. Cyr pictured near the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021 in a photo posted on Facebook.

 Yvonne St. Cyr, Facebook

A Boise woman was found guilty in Washington, D.C., last week of felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the Capitol breach riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, a jury found 55-year-old Yvonne St Cyr guilty on Friday of the six charges filed against her. The charges include two counts of obstructing and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, a felony; and misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

