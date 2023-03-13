A Boise woman was found guilty in Washington, D.C., last week of felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the Capitol breach riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, a jury found 55-year-old Yvonne St Cyr guilty on Friday of the six charges filed against her. The charges include two counts of obstructing and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, a felony; and misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
U.S. District Court Judge John D. Bates scheduled St Cyr’s sentencing hearing for June 9.
St Cyr traveled from Idaho to Washington to attend the rally for former president Donald Trump, according to the DOJ news release. Following the rally, she went to the Capitol where she joined a crowd of rioters who occupied the west plaza, the news release stated.
A portion of the rioters broke through the police line, forcing officers to retreat to the tunnel in the lower west terrace. St Cyr pushed forward, moving into the tunnel, was forcibly ejected, then returned to the tunnel, climbed up on the ledge, and called for fresh bodies to the front of the line, the news release stated.
The DOJ said that St Cyr then urged the crowd to push, as other rioters surged into police officers who stood in defense of the Capitol.
St Cyr then crawled through a broken window into senate office space, the news release stated. The DOJ said that St Cyr stated that she did this because she was looking for a place to charge her phone, although she recorded an obscenity-laced tirade about “communist America.”
The riot disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.
Six Idaho residents have been charged in the riot.